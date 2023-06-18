Arriva in Italia Ford Bronco, l’off road Made in USA

Engines editorial team

Also in Italy Ford undertakes a radical change, focusing on its American roots and on a higher level market positioning than in the past.

A change that has the face of Mustang in terms of performance, Kuga (but also Puma and Focus) for urban transport, Explorer and Tourneo for active adventure and, above all, Bronco and Ranger Raptor for off-road. Deliveries of the legendary Ford Bronco began in early June, making its Italian debut, arriving in Europe for the first time with the new generation. Spacious, robust, with a design that is very reminiscent of the first 1966 version of the iconic off-roader, but with latest generation technologies, Bronco has arrived in Italy, in the Outer Banks and Badlands variants, both powered by a Ford EcoBoost V6 engine from 2.7-litre that delivers 335 HP and 563 Nm of torque.

