Home » Arriva in Italia Ford Bronco, l’off road Made in USA
Business

Arriva in Italia Ford Bronco, l’off road Made in USA

by admin
Arriva in Italia Ford Bronco, l’off road Made in USA

Engines editorial team

Also in Italy Ford undertakes a radical change, focusing on its American roots and on a higher level market positioning than in the past.

A change that has the face of Mustang in terms of performance, Kuga (but also Puma and Focus) for urban transport, Explorer and Tourneo for active adventure and, above all, Bronco and Ranger Raptor for off-road. Deliveries of the legendary Ford Bronco began in early June, making its Italian debut, arriving in Europe for the first time with the new generation. Spacious, robust, with a design that is very reminiscent of the first 1966 version of the iconic off-roader, but with latest generation technologies, Bronco has arrived in Italy, in the Outer Banks and Badlands variants, both powered by a Ford EcoBoost V6 engine from 2.7-litre that delivers 335 HP and 563 Nm of torque.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Change your life and learn new things

You may also like

In May, consumer prices in Henan Province fell...

Incoming bank transfer from INPS: here’s who will...

Incoming bank transfer from INPS: here’s who will...

Berlusconi, Tajani: “The children will decide what to...

Service Provider Obligation: Network Operators vs. Smaller Mobile...

Resolution 11 of 12/06/2023 – Expenditure authorization for...

The 1st National Astragalus Industry Conference and the...

Indicators: Why now could be the time to...

Grillo: “Send your projects to Conte. Sooner or...

Tea pickers destroy machines designed to replace their...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy