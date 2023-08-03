Home » Arrival stop, ticket refund – what the organizers are now facing
Business

Arrival stop, ticket refund – what the organizers are now facing

by admin
Arrival stop, ticket refund – what the organizers are now facing

WirtschaftsWoche: Mr. Michow, what went wrong in Wacken in the last few days?
Jens Michow: To put it simply: the weather. Actually, heavy rain is nothing new for Wacken, the last time the festival was in 2015 was on the brink due to the weather. Wacken is professionally organized and the organizers did not do everything, but a lot to enable all ticket holders to participate despite the adverse circumstances. You could see that in the photos and videos: the alternative parking spaces that were created, the trekkers who pulled the carts, the wood chips that were used to make the paths passable. But something was still out of their hands. The further arrival was not prevented by the organizers, but the police ordered a complete admission stop. The operators reached a point over which they no longer had any influence. Of course, the organizers could have canceled earlier, but that would have been a decision between plague and cholera: to alienate the audience completely or to try everything possible to get all visitors to the site after all.

See also  UN agency: Global food prices have fallen significantly

You may also like

International Space Station: Houston, we had a problem...

Capital-forming benefits: This is how you save with...

Brunello Cucinelli talks about his first time: “I...

US Dollar Index Rises as Private Jobs Increase...

Aviation on the up – Swiss makes more...

Europe still negative, Piazza Affari closes at -0.9%

Liability for politiciansIt depends on the decision-making process!

Apple’s 30% Commission Squeezes Creators’ Profits as Elon...

Thailand Urges Farmers to Reduce Rice Planting as...

Banking, CCB forerunner on reform of profiles and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy