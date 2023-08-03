Arrival stop, ticket refund – what the organizers are now facing

WirtschaftsWoche: Mr. Michow, what went wrong in Wacken in the last few days?

Jens Michow: To put it simply: the weather. Actually, heavy rain is nothing new for Wacken, the last time the festival was in 2015 was on the brink due to the weather. Wacken is professionally organized and the organizers did not do everything, but a lot to enable all ticket holders to participate despite the adverse circumstances. You could see that in the photos and videos: the alternative parking spaces that were created, the trekkers who pulled the carts, the wood chips that were used to make the paths passable. But something was still out of their hands. The further arrival was not prevented by the organizers, but the police ordered a complete admission stop. The operators reached a point over which they no longer had any influence. Of course, the organizers could have canceled earlier, but that would have been a decision between plague and cholera: to alienate the audience completely or to try everything possible to get all visitors to the site after all.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

