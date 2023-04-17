Art and concerts at Rome Airport

Should culture be brought to where the people are? Rome airport finds yes. He relies on art and excavations – and is looking forward to the takeover of ITA Airways by Lufthansa.

Ehe bust of the famous 17th-century Italian sculptor Gian Lorenzo Bernini currently adorns Rome’s airport. The original was brought from a church on the Via Appia Antica from Rome to the airport for four weeks. There, according to the words of the airport’s managers, it is intended to bring “Italy’s cultural excellence” closer to the world: Bernini’s Jesus Christ gazes at the air travelers with great majesty. Wrapped in a cloak, his right hand is stretched out in blessing. People rush by, the loudspeakers broadcast announcements. The marble bust stands in a glass case between four digital towers showing images of other sculptures. Next to it, the colorful display boards for the flights flicker, opposite is the restaurant chain “Eataly”.

Rome Airport, the largest in Italy, wants to enhance its offer with the cultural achievements of its country. “We also want to be a place for art and culture, music and cinema, i.e. for beauty in general,” enthuses Marco Troncone in an interview with the FAZ, “we believe that this can be part of a journey. An airport does not have to be just a place of arrival and departure.”