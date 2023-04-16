Art, new sales record for the market in 2022

Art, new record for the market in 2022

While the Miart, the most important Italian fair, the art sector sums up. Last year the market continued its run, with sales volumes higher than pre-pandemic, confirming its resilience. This is the conclusion of the new annual report just published and edited by Clare McAndrew per Art Basel e Ubs, according to which the art market in 2022 grew in value by 3% compared to 2021, reaching 67.8 billion dollarswith the number of trades up 1%.

This is thanks to the return of face-to-face events and the 7% growth in the segment galleries, which reported sales of $37.2 billionreturning to pre-covid levels and counting for 55% of the market.

United States always at the top

From a geographical point of view, it is always the people who dominate United Stateswith 45% of sales by value, followed, surprisingly considering the post-Brexit complications, by United Kingdom with 18% and from Chinese, which slips to third place with a 17% share, down 3%, affected by the complicated pandemic scenario. There France strongly maintains the fourth position, weighing for 7% of the global market. Beijing, however, takes second place in the auction market segment, specifically: United States 37%; China 26%; UK 13%.

The galleries restart thanks to the sector fairs

For the galleries in particular, the re-established rhythm of the trade fair events, which contributed 35% to the sales achieved. And if the sector, especially that of high end, the public auction sector is growing, despite the very numerous records of the year, amounting to 26.8 billion dollars, with a decrease of 1%. While sales of works priced over $10 million increased 12%, virtually all other price segments saw a decline in value in 2022.

The online art market slips

In response to the growth in presence sales, online transactions decrease by 17% and reach 11 billion dollars in 2022, which is still higher than 2019 and 16% of the aggregate market. On the other hand, the turnover of NFTs on extra-system platforms is below 1.5 billion, with a -49% compared to 2021for an increasingly secondary rather than primary market.

The forecast for 2023

Looking a little at 2023, the gallery owners show a cautious optimism: 45% of the sample reached expects an increase in sales. And everyone agrees that the priorities for the year and for the near future will be maintaining the relationships built with collectors, participation in fairs and digital strategies. The sentiment of high-end collectors is also positive and, for the most part, they are certain that they will be active and buying art in 2023.