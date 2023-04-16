Artem Uss, the USA irritated with Italy. Between ambiguous acts and yellow letter

Meloni: “Serious anomaly in the Uss case, I’ll talk to Nordio about it”

The story of the escape to Moscow of the Russian Artem Uss, detained in Italy and escaped from house arrest on 22 March, “is a rather serious event. When I return to Italy, I reserve the right to speak to Minister Nordio about it to better understand how things went. But surely there are anomalies, and the main anomaly I think is the decision of the Court of Appeal to offer house arrest for questionable reasons and to maintain that decision even when there was an initiative on extradition, because obviously in that case the risk of an escape becomes more evident”. Thus the premier Giorgia Meloni, on the sidelines of the visit of the Italian school ‘Galileo Galilei’ in Addis Ababa.

For Meloni, the Keeper of the Seals “was right to initiate disciplinary action. I point out – continued Meloni – that we had not been informed at an intelligence level by the other intelligence services on the nature of the figure (of Uss, ed). We knew there was a request from the U.S. State Department for tax fraud issues.”

Uss case, Usa irritated but ambiguous data in the files from Washington

The affair risks creating some problems in relations with the United States. According to Repubblica, “Washington is surprised, as well as irritated, because in the midst of the Ukrainian invasion we let the son of a Russian politician escape, indicted for circumventing international sanctions. So in turn it will soon turn to the Italian authorities , for clarification on the escape”.

Republic writes that “the fronts on which the Americans will want explanations are presumably two: the judicial one, to understand how it was possible that the USS was not subjected to more careful supervision in pending extradition; and that of the intelligence department, to verify if he had the help of the Moscow secret services in order to organize and put into practice the escape plan”.

But according to what Corriere della Sera writes, “the documents show that paradoxically the Americans also contributed: right at the beginning of everything”. Luigi Ferrarella writes that “when on 18 October the Court of Appeal (waiting for the extradition request and attached documents to arrive from the United States via the Ministry only on 11 November) validates the provisional arrest of Uss issued «on 26 September by the American Department of Justice for conspiracy, fraud and money laundering», he does so for the (proposed by the Americans) «real danger of escape evident in the fact that Uss was leaving for Istanbul together with his partner», «due to the absence of a fixed abode in Italy”, “for the international support that allowed him to move away from the place of commission of the crime” indicated in New York. Three circumstances, however, that are not exact or at least not documented by the Americans”, writes the Corriere.

Therefore, the indication “without a fixed abode in Italy” and the lack of clarity on the disputed crimes affected the house arrests.

Uss case, the judges of Milan: “Nordio did not send the letter”

At the heart of the clash between Nordio and the magistrates, Repubblica writes, is the letter “which the US Justice Department wrote last November 29, four days after the Court’s decision to grant the 40-year-old Russian home, to report the ‘inappropriate to keep it in Basiglio’s house. The reason, for Washington, was all too obvious: due to his resources and criminal caliber he could have escaped. Exactly as six other wanted by the United States had done in the last three years, arrested by Italy, placed under house arrest and made themselves birds of the woods before extradition. And here we are at the point. For the Ministry of Justice, the letter was promptly sent to Milan. According to the Court of Appeal, the letter never arrived. Of the two, one”, concludes Repubblica.

Subscribe to the newsletter

