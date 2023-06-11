Home » Article 1 mends with Schlein-Bersani: the prodigal son Article 1 in the Pd
by admin
Article 1 comes back with i to the, secretary Schlein: “We must continue to expand and open up as Pd”

Article 1 is “come home”. During the second day of the National Assembly which takes place today in the former Whirlpool factory in via Argine, in Naples, was announced the merger with the Democratic Party, from which it was written in 2017.

Seated in the front row are Roberto Speranza, Arturo Scotto, Pierluigi Bersani, Chiara Geloni, together with the journalist Sandro Ruotolo and the writer Maurizio De Giovanni. The most anticipated, however, was just there Pd secretary Elly Schlein: “We must continue to expand and open as Pd”, he said, first embrace the secretary Of Article One, Robert Hope.

And immediately he turned a thought to Pier Luigi Bersani who preceded her on stage: “It’s difficult to speak, after the emotion of listening to what my secretary was. Today as his secretary, if I’m here it’s because of his and your commitment over the years”.

READ ALSO: Rome Pride, from politicians looking for gay votes to the sharpest irony. PHOTO

