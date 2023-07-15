Artificial intelligence, a robot to fight the loneliness of the elderly

Robots could ease loneliness in the elderly: study

AI-enhanced robots could one day help ease the loneliness epidemic, suggests a new report from researchers at Auckland, Duke and Cornell universities. Their report, appearing in the July 12 issue of Science Robotics, lists some of the ethical considerations and urges stakeholders to come together to rapidly develop guidelines on the topic. It also proposes a new way to measure whether a robot is helping someone.

“All research to date indicates that having a true friend is your best bet for health and well-being,” said Murali Doraiswamy, MBBS, FRCP, professor of psychiatry and geriatrics at Duke University and a fellow at the Duke Institute for Brain Sciences. “But until society prioritizes social connection and aged care, robots are a solution for the millions of isolated people.”

The number of Americans without close friends has quadrupled since 1990, according to the Survey Center on American Life. Increased loneliness and social isolation can affect one-third of the world‘s population and have serious health consequences, such as an increased risk of mental illness, obesity, dementia and premature death.

“Artificial intelligence offers exciting opportunities to give robots greater ability to build social connections,” said Elizabeth Broadbent, professor of psychological medicine at Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland. “But we have to be careful building rules to ensure they are moral and trustworthy.” Newer robots integrated with advanced AI programs can foster stronger social connections with humans than previous generations of robots.

Generative AI like ChatGPT, which relies on large language patterns, allows bots to engage in more spontaneous conversations and even mimic the voices of old friends and loved ones who have passed away. Doctors also agree, the authors point out. A Sermo survey of 307 healthcare professionals in Europe and the US showed that 69% of doctors agreed that social robots could provide companionship, ease isolation and potentially improve patients’ mental health.

70% of doctors also believe that insurance companies should cover the cost of pet robots if they prove to be an effective substitute for friendship. How to measure a robot’s impact, however, remains complicated. This lack of measurability highlights the need to develop patient-rated outcome measures, such as the one developed by the authors. The ‘Companion Robot Impact Scale’ (Co-Bot-I-7) aims to establish the impact on physical health and loneliness and is showing that companion machines could already prove effective. Early results from Broadbent’s lab, for example, find that friendly androids help reduce stress and even promote skin healing after a minor injury. “With the right ethical guidelines,” the authors conclude in their report, “we could use robots to create a healthier society.”

