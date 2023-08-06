Home » Artificial intelligence, a weapon against inflation and inflated prices
Artificial intelligence, a weapon against inflation and inflated prices

Artificial Intelligence to control companies that unfairly inflate prices

That inflation is a plague we all know and it is equally well known that whoever pays the final bill is always the consumer. Why should an article be written in a brutal way at the beginning? Following the media, we discover that products intended for consumption undergo undue “touch-ups” during the various steps in the supply chains, consequently a product that cost 100 yesterday can cost 110 today.

Just to give an example, we find the sale, on the beach, of a bottle of mineral water for 9 euros (1 case of branded water of 1.5 liters – 6 bottles – costs 3.20 euros) or a granita (ice with a little syrup) at 8 euros, then if we want to be even more precise you can buy peaches from the farmer at 1 euro per kg while at the supermarket at 2.99 euros (3 times as much, i.e. 200% more).

Question, is there justification? Carrying out preventive checks is practically impossible, due to a lack of men and means, but with the bowls still, they can be carried out between downstream checks, that is, in the presentation of the tax return.

