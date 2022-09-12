Artificial intelligence at the service of work. To better match supply and demand and reduce the mismatch that has penalized Italy for years. This is the bet of Glickon, a leading Italian company in the market

HR tech software for medium and large companies, which, a few months after the signing of the investment round with Synergo Capital Sgr’s Sinergia Venture Fund, announced the debut of Flow which makes the power of the Gpt-3 available. It is a Natural Language Generation algorithm, to create in a few seconds and on the basis of a few words input a complex and articulated text, developed on the tone of voice of the company, to cover all the content production needs of the HR teams. : writing new open job positions and looking for candidates, sending positive or developmental feedbacks, sending welcome messages to new colleagues who have joined the company, creating questions for the quizzes that – inserted within the Glickon application challenges – will allow to test the skills of the candidates.

To understand the potential of Gpt-3 it is enough to know that – according to the Turing test – whoever reads a newspaper article written by the algorithm developed by OpenAi, is not able to understand if the text is produced by a man or a machine. On the other hand, it is an unprecedented model of language, capable of interpreting and writing anything clearly and correctly. Also because the numbers are impressive, especially when compared with those of Gpt-2, the previous version of the algorithm: the older brother knew “just” 1.5 billion parameters, the latest one has already stored 175 billion. Raw data that, however, can be used in any context thanks to a training course that does not require human supervision and costs about 5 million dollars.

Exactly what Glickon did that to “educate” Flow created a model with over a million profiles of candidates and job offers, in Italian and English: enough for the algorithm to be able to reproduce the paths to perfection . With the aim of supporting human resources professionals in the production of texts dedicated to their activities, completing the offer already put in place by Glickon to improve the selection and experience of candidates (with a Candidate Experience solution) and colleagues in the company (with an Employee Experience solution).

The ultimate goal is to «give time back to people – and therefore to human relationships – and at the same time enhance the power of the technological“ machine ”- through the processing of large amounts of data in a short time. On the one hand, Flow will create the job advertisements, positioning them better on online platforms, on the other hand it will be able to provide feedback to candidates on their interviews to improve their relationship with companies.

“Flow fully translates our assets and brand values ​​through a perfect synergy between human beings and technology, with the aim of combining sustainability of time and artificial intelligence, simplification of complexity, invisibility of processes and effectiveness of the result” says Carlo Rinaldi, Chief Marketing Officer who then adds: «Our added value, as human beings, is being able to express our talent, intrinsic in each of us. It is said that one person’s luck often makes another person. I add that today we can create a new alliance with technology which, in an area like HR, can seal a pact between work and people. A human pact ».

Its new stand-alone solution and SaaS (Software as a Service) made its debut at an event dedicated to the Franco Parenti Theater in Milan, during the show Being Human: Voices and Talent Stories.