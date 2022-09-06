In 2021, the global artificial intelligence industry investment and financing amount will reach 71.47 billion US dollars, and my country will reach 20.12 billion US dollars.

Artificial Intelligence Accelerates the Empowerment of the Real Economy (Economic Focus)

core reading

In 2021, the scale of my country’s artificial intelligence industry will reach 404.1 billion yuan, and the industrial investment and financing amount will be 20.12 billion US dollars, a year-on-year increase of 40.4%. With the continuous implementation of relevant scientific and technological achievements, the application scenarios have become more abundant, and the integration of artificial intelligence technology with the real economy has accelerated, boosting the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries, and injecting strong impetus into high-quality development.

High-efficiency and high-precision simulation prediction will reduce the number of wind tunnel tests for large passenger aircraft; build a digital twin factory, and build a digital factory with holographic 3D naked-eye effects in the future; after the human body is scanned 360 degrees, it will be projected on the screen to make a digital human… …These fantastic ideas are all realized with the help of artificial intelligence technology.

The new generation of artificial intelligence is the driving force that promotes the leap-forward development of science and technology, the optimization and upgrading of industries, and the overall jump in productivity. A few days ago, the 2022 World Artificial Intelligence Conference co-sponsored by the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the National Cyberspace Administration of China, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Chinese Academy of Engineering, the China Association for Science and Technology and the Shanghai Municipal Government was held. A large number of new achievements, new technologies, and new applications were released. , showing a beautiful picture of artificial intelligence empowering the development of the real economy, and describing the direction and trend of industrial development.

Artificial intelligence scientific and technological achievements accelerate the landing

In 2018, the first World Artificial Intelligence Conference was held in Shanghai. Over the past few years, my country’s artificial intelligence scientific and technological achievements have emerged in an endless stream, and their implementation has accelerated.

Robot application scenarios are more abundant——

The robot brews coffee and lattes, delivers coffee, professionally disinfects, and can also hold a vacuum cleaner for cleaning, just like a full-time “home nanny”… At the meeting, the industry’s advanced robotics technology and exhibits gathered, and new products emerged one after another, bringing brand new recognition of robotic capabilities. knowledge and service experience.

The development of intelligent networked vehicles continues to advance——

“Fasten your seatbelt, I don’t need a steering wheel, and I’m ready to go.” In the Jinqiao Intelligent Connected Vehicle Test Demonstration Area, the safety officer started the self-driving car and began to demonstrate unmanned driving. At the test site, autonomous driving vehicles of Roewe, WM Motor and other brands were displayed on the road, and autonomous driving platforms such as Banma Zhixing, Pony Zhixing, and Furui Zhixing were also unveiled.

“Five years ago, autonomous driving was still in its infancy, and now there are quite a few platforms and autonomous vehicles.” Yan Junjie, deputy director of the Jinqiao Administration Bureau, introduced that in 2019, Shanghai Pudong New Area was the country’s first innovative application of artificial intelligence The pilot area was officially unveiled. On August 31 this year, the Jinqiao Intelligent Connected Vehicle Test Zone was officially launched, helping a large number of Jinqiao car companies to promote research and development and test autonomous driving technology.

New progress has been made in the construction of urban computing power——

Under the layout of the national “East Digital and Western Computing” project and the national hub node of the national integrated computing power network, the first phase of the China Computing Network-Intelligent Computing Network was officially launched in June this year. At this conference, 7 new nodes in Shenyang, Fuzhou, Changsha, Guangzhou, Chongqing, Kunming, and Hebei (Langfang) were connected to the China Hashpower Network. So far, the initial verification of computing power scheduling and collaborative training among multiple artificial intelligence computing centers has been completed, and a national computing power network has taken shape.

“This is an open source, feature-rich industrial-level deep learning platform.” At the meeting, Baidu’s flying paddle platform attracted the attention of many people. According to the staff, the flying paddle platform has the characteristics of standardization, automation and modularization, which can reduce the application threshold and allow artificial intelligence technology to be applied to all walks of life efficiently and conveniently. Projects of different units can learn on this platform. As of May this year, the Flying Paddle platform has gathered 4.77 million developers, created 560,000 artificial intelligence models, and served 180,000 enterprises and institutions.

Digital-real integration facilitates the transformation and upgrading of the real economy

At present, a large number of artificial intelligence-related enterprises are growing. According to statistics, the number of AI core enterprises in my country has exceeded 3,000, an increase of 15% over the same period in 2019. Leading companies are distributed in the fields of drones, speech recognition, image recognition, intelligent robots, smart cars, wearable devices, and virtual reality.

The development of technology has brought breakthroughs, artificial intelligence is serving more and more real enterprises, and more and more traditional real enterprises are also using artificial intelligence to achieve transformation and upgrading.

At this conference, COMAC and Huawei released the large industrial-grade fluid simulation model “Oriental Royal Wind”. This is a high-efficiency and high-precision artificial intelligence simulation and prediction model for the airfoil flow field of large passenger aircraft based on the basic software and hardware platform of Shengteng artificial intelligence, which effectively improves the simulation ability of complex flow and reduces the simulation time to 1/24 of the original. Reduced the number of wind tunnel tests.

Virtual native, digital twin and spatial computing are the new ecology in the field of artificial intelligence. Tencent is cooperating with Baosteel to develop and apply real-time cloud rendering, visual dynamic capture, augmented reality/virtual reality interaction and other technologies to provide twin factory services for Baosteel’s hot rolling department. The ultimate goal is to build a holographic 3D naked-eye digital factory. “We promote technological innovation from the perspective of the integration of data and reality to help industrial upgrading and the digital transformation of the real economy,” said Li Qiang, vice president of Tencent Group and president of government and enterprise affairs.

In the exhibition area of ​​Zhangjiang Science Hall, a number of products related to the Metaverse are eye-catching, and Digital Human is one of them. After the human body is scanned 360 degrees, it is all projected on the screen, which is extremely realistic. “It has many uses and can become another self in the online world,” said Wu Di, CEO of Shadow Eye Technology.

On September 1, at the 2022 World Artificial Intelligence Conference Industrial Development Plenary Session, Yu Xiaohui, President of the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, introduced that the global artificial intelligence industry will reach 361.9 billion US dollars in 2021, and China will account for 404.1 billion yuan. From the perspective of investment and financing scale, the global artificial intelligence industry investment and financing amount in 2021 will be 71.47 billion US dollars, a year-on-year increase of 90.2%, and China will be 20.12 billion US dollars, a year-on-year increase of 40.4%.

New trends will bring new opportunities and new breakthroughs

As a new hot spot and new trend in artificial intelligence technology, “multimodal learning” is the commanding height of innovation that all parties are fighting for. “Multimodal artificial intelligence can make high-level judgments through various data such as images, sounds and files. The combination of big data and multimodal artificial intelligence will promote great changes in artificial intelligence technology.” Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, Zhejiang University Professor Pan Yunhe said.

Yao Qizhi, president of Shanghai Qizhi Research Institute and Turing Award winner, believes that multimodal artificial intelligence has just started in the world, and my country should strive for the first opportunity to participate in the competition. For example, in the field of autonomous driving, vision-centric autonomous driving solutions can be used, combined with multimodal perception for intelligent computing.

With the further development of artificial intelligence, computing power has become more and more important. “With the emergence of quantum computers, we may have better ways to make algorithm breakthroughs.” Yao Qizhi said that quantum computers can make artificial intelligence play a greater role, and artificial intelligence can also bring important academic contributions to quantum physics. .

In recent years, the rapid iteration of artificial intelligence technology has brought new opportunities for high-quality development, but it also faces bottlenecks in some application fields. Ni Jun, chief manufacturing officer of CATL, said that in some industrial application scenarios, due to insufficient data volume and imbalanced training data, artificial intelligence lacks suitable training data samples, making it difficult to achieve true intelligent manufacturing. Moreover, the dynamic scenarios of multiple working conditions and multiple stations in industrial manufacturing make it difficult and time-consuming to develop industrial artificial intelligence prediction models. Ni Jun believes that a large number of compound talents are needed to deeply analyze industrial scenarios and solve the pain points of building industrial artificial intelligence models.

In addition, the healthy development of the artificial intelligence industry is inseparable from the soundness and perfection of supporting systems. Robin Li, chairman and CEO of Baidu, believes that autonomous driving is the embodiment of artificial intelligence in the field of transportation, but the current popularity of unmanned vehicles still faces constraints in terms of entering the market, licensing, and difficulty in determining accident responsibility. my country’s autonomous driving technology is at the forefront of the world, and it is in urgent need of policy support to realize the integrated development of artificial intelligence and the real economy.