Home Business Artificial intelligence: Alibaba working on a rival of ChatGPT
Business

Artificial intelligence: Alibaba working on a rival of ChatGPT

by admin
Artificial intelligence: Alibaba working on a rival of ChatGPT

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba is working on a rival to ChatGPT, joining the barrage of tech companies that have jumped into the chatbot industry of the moment. Shares of Alibaba jumped 3% in pre-market trade in the US.

The move comes as tech companies around the world look to capitalize on the excitement generated by ChatGPT, an AI chatbot created by OpenAI. Users can ask ChatGPT questions on a wide variety of topics, write essays and even generate code.

See also  The crash of the Nasdaq triggers sales on the EU stock exchanges, the "Generali case" in Piazza Affari

You may also like

Walt Disney prepares 7,000 layoffs and flies to...

Elena Fanchini died at 37 years old. The...

Hong Kong stocks close: Hang Seng Index rises...

Stock markets still up, quarterly reports in focus....

From the USA the boost for the industry...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, February 9th. German inflation less...

Resolution 12 of 02/01/2023 – Adoption of the...

Credit Suisse 2022 results, lost 7.4 billion euros

Crude oil trading reminder: Russia will introduce countermeasures...

Meloni prepares the fiscal revolution: “More government bonds...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy