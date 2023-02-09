Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba is working on a rival to ChatGPT, joining the barrage of tech companies that have jumped into the chatbot industry of the moment. Shares of Alibaba jumped 3% in pre-market trade in the US.

The move comes as tech companies around the world look to capitalize on the excitement generated by ChatGPT, an AI chatbot created by OpenAI. Users can ask ChatGPT questions on a wide variety of topics, write essays and even generate code.