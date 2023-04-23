Artificial Intelligence: Digital companies demand transparency

“Undermines trust”: Digital companies want more transparency in artificial intelligence Distrust among the population and the threat of legal conflicts with the EU: When it comes to dealing with artificial intelligence, a lot is amiss. But the Federal Council remains in an attitude of refusal, criticizes National Councilor Judith Bellaiche.

The digital company association Swico criticizes a lack of political orientation in dealing with artificial intelligence. (icon picture) Image: Pierre Teyssot / MAXPPP

Imagine: You are applying for an open position. However, your application does not go directly to a recruiter, but is pre-checked by an artificial intelligence (AI). This is a realistic scenario in the near future and it raises many questions: In which cases is AI allowed to be used? How does this change processes such as personnel recruitment? And above all: What criteria does the algorithm use to make decisions?