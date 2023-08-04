Artificial intelligence: Do young people see their future threatened by chat GPT?

– Do you see your future threatened by chat GPT? Three students talk

Learn to program, it’s been said for years. But now a new technology is changing the IT industry itself: artificial intelligence. How do prospective professionals deal with this?

Posted today at 11:30am

Have we been luring young people into the wrong training courses for years? Asya Fischer, Fiona Muntwyler and Lukas Walker (from left) answer.

Photos: Jonathan Labusch, Urs Jaudas

Learn to program. And: Learn a creative profession. Then the robot can’t harm you in the working world of the future. That’s how it has been in the Swiss education landscape for many years. In the USA, but also in Germany, powerful lobbies for programming were formed, computer science was included in the curriculum, little ones were sent to computer camps and women were motivated to study so-called MINT subjects – mathematics, computer science, natural sciences and technology.

