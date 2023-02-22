Artificial intelligence, here are all the advantages of the new digital frontier. Comment

The evolutionary steps of this technology must be viewed from a temporal point of view. Started as Virtual Intelligence, it helped to understand one’s business by analyzing its past, for example by identifying the best-selling product or the geographical area with the greatest concentration of sales.

It then evolved into artificial intelligence, using past data to suggest the strategy for the present (e.g. how to position yourself on the market to attract the greatest number of customers). Finally, its latest evolution, our focus today, is thea Generative AIwhich, as the name suggests, is no longer an analysis system but instead a real autonomous tool for generating products and contents (coding, texts, images…).

Subscribe to the newsletter

