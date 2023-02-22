Home Business Artificial intelligence, from Amazon to Meta: here are all the new frontiers
Business

Artificial intelligence, from Amazon to Meta: here are all the new frontiers

by admin
Artificial intelligence, from Amazon to Meta: here are all the new frontiers

Artificial intelligence, here are all the advantages of the new digital frontier. Comment

The evolutionary steps of this technology must be viewed from a temporal point of view. Started as Virtual Intelligence, it helped to understand one’s business by analyzing its past, for example by identifying the best-selling product or the geographical area with the greatest concentration of sales.

It then evolved into artificial intelligence, using past data to suggest the strategy for the present (e.g. how to position yourself on the market to attract the greatest number of customers). Finally, its latest evolution, our focus today, is thea Generative AIwhich, as the name suggests, is no longer an analysis system but instead a real autonomous tool for generating products and contents (coding, texts, images…).

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  United States: Michigan consumer confidence falls to 10-year lows

You may also like

In 2023 the PDO economy will be worth...

“Rdc? If we have to envent something else”,...

Eurovita, Cinven pays 100 million but still not...

Pd primaries, chaos in Naples. Secretary closed in...

Zelensky vindictive and malicious: to insult Berlusconi he...

Stellantis, revenues and profit fly: maxi bonus of...

Oil falls ahead of Fed minutes. Market oversupplied

Inflation down, stops at 10% in January. Even...

“The superbonus will be a norm for the...

Wall Street opens above parity waiting for the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy