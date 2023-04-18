Artificial intelligence: Google CEO Pichai issues serious warning

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai stressed that laws regulating artificial intelligence “should not be decided by one company alone”. Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Vox Media

Google– and AlphabetCEO Sundar Pichai warned against artificial intelligence (AI) in an interview. He said that “every product from every company” will be affected by the rapid development of AI and warned that society must prepare for technologies like those already being adopted. “We have to adapt as a society,” Pichai said, adding that “knowledge workers” would be the most affected by AI, including writers, accountants, architects and, ironically, even software engineers. Pichai also warned that the problem of disinformation and fake news and images is now “much bigger” and could “do harm”.

A little later also expressed himself Twitterowner Elon Musk and in an interview with Fox News also warned of the dangers of artificial intelligence for mankind. Musk said he wants to create an alternative to the popular AI chatbot ChatGPT, which he calls “TruthGPT.” This should be a “maximum truth-seeking AI” that tries to “understand the nature of the universe”. The idea behind this is that if an AI wants to understand humanity, there is less chance that it wants to destroy it. [Mehr bei CBS, CNBC, Fox News und Bloomberg]

On start-up scene: He was only 15 years old and duped established businessmen: Adem Karagozfounder of Bavarian Airlines. As Gründerszene researched for weeks with an aviation expert, the teenager set up numerous dubious crypto companies, lied to partners and was ultimately picked up by the federal police. In the podcast “So geht Startup” our editor Georg Räth and the journalist Sebastian Steinbach talk about the joint research. Also included: previously unpublished stories about the young entrepreneur. [Mehr bei Gründerszene]

SpaceX had to abort the maiden flight of its “Starship” rocket a few minutes before launch due to technical difficulties. This was obviously due to a problem with a valve. According to SpaceX boss Elon Musk, the space company plans to catch up on the launch in a few days. The most powerful rocket in the world could massively change space travel in the coming years. [Mehr bei Handelsblatt, The Information und Wall Street Journal]

Apple introduces a savings account that pays an annual percentage return of 4.15 percent. The iPhone manufacturer is thus entering the competition for bank deposits. The high-yield savings accounts are available in conjunction with the Apple credit card and can be set up on the iPhones via the wallet. Another financial service Apple offers is the option to “buy now, pay later” on certain accounts. [Mehr bei Techcrunch, The Information, Wall Street Journal und CNBC]

Samsung could Google as the default search engine on their mobile devices and on instead Microsofts Bing switch, as reported by the “New York Times”. Microsoft’s deal with the artificial intelligence ChatGPT is likely to be behind this. Google has been the standard at for more than a decade Apples iPhones and iPads as well as Samsung smartphones and tablets. Google is paying an estimated $20 billion a year to Apple and more than $3 billion a year to Samsung for the contracts. [Mehr bei New York Times]

Takeover: The Japanese gaming group Sega did the finnish Rovio Entertainment Oyj, the developer of the game “Angry Bird”, submitted a takeover bid of 706 million euros. The deal would value Rovio’s shares at €9.25 apiece. Rovio’s board of directors supports the offer, it said. [Mehr bei Wall Street Journal und CNBC]

Siemens builds together with the Norwegian startup Freyr digital battery factories. The two companies sealed a partnership on Monday at the Hanover Fair. For Siemens, battery technology is one of the most important fields of application for its “XCelerator” platform, which combines hardware and software in industrial automation, according to the “Handelsblatt”. Freyr uses it more comprehensively than any other manufacturer. [Mehr bei Handelsblattbusiness/livingpackets-versandbox-startup”>]

Our reading tip on Gründerszene: The founders of the nuclear startups hold Germany’s exit from nuclear energy Dual Fluid and Transmutex for nonsense. They continue to rely on nuclear energy. [Mehr bei Gründerszene+business/livingpackets-versandbox-startup”>]

