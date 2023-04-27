Artificial intelligence: Investors benefit from these sectors

According to analysts at Bank Morgan Stanley, AI could unleash an investment potential of US$6 trillion in various industries. Guillaume/Getty Images

According to US bank Morgan Stanley, AI is at a “tipping point”. This could unlock an investment potential of six trillion US dollars (about 5.4 trillion euros) for investors and companies. “We are seeing AI accelerating digital transformation and technology adoption across the economy,” said analyst Brian Nowak in a statement. Investors should focus on areas like e-commerce, public cloud computing and advertising to benefit from the boom, the bank said.

AI-driven search tools could power stronger recommendation mechanisms for social media and e-commerce. They could also create better tools for content production and improve marketplaces for transportation and other services, the bank said in its release.

AI boom promises massive growth opportunities in various industries

“We’re seeing artificial intelligence accelerating digital transformation and technology adoption across the economy,” said Brian Nowak, internet analyst at Morgan Stanley Research.

Enthusiasm for AI has exploded in recent months following the debut of Chat GPT, Open AI’s bot. People are already using it to write emails and get stock market advice. The hype has boosted a handful of tech stocks from Nvidia to C3.ai. And that has driven half of this year’s gains in US stocks, a spokesman for bank JP Morgan said on “Marketwatch„

Morgan Stanley recommends five key business areas for investors to focus on over the coming years to capitalize on the massive growth opportunities presented by artificial intelligence. Here are the experts’ assessments:

1. Advertising Industry

“Only about 21 percent of global advertising in 2022 will be digital. So there is still a potential of $780 billion (about €705.5 billion) in ad spend offline.”

“AI, big language models, and AI generative creation tools could help advertisers better engage customers online. This would lead to better paid and organic search engine results, higher social media and online video engagement, and more ad unit sales.”

2. Ecommerce

“With only 23 percent, or about $1 trillion, of online retail spending in the US in 2022, there is a potential $3.3 trillion opportunity for e-commerce .”

“Artificial intelligence and rich language models can improve the shopping experience for customers, increase sales and make online shopping more interactive. This in turn increases sales.”

“AI can also reduce costs for retailers. This works, for example, through more efficient logistics networks and route planning, lower return rates due to more efficient product orientation and better customer service.”

3. Travel

“Although 76 percent of travel is already booked online, digital travel platforms are well positioned to capitalize even more on their large and unique data sets. AI-driven suggestions will support the research and planning process.”

“Over time, AI will help develop pre-packaged itineraries and recommend specific flights, accommodations and experiences that best meet customers’ needs. As a result, travel companies will benefit from higher customer conversion and repeat bookings.”

4. Sharing Economy

“Carpooling and food delivery are closely linked to digitization. Still, they only had a digital reach of 8 percent and 21 percent, respectively—if you look at the total population that could potentially use these services.”

“AI-enabled improvements in data usage will better connect drivers, food suppliers and consumers. In the future, AI-enabled autonomous driving and delivery services could help reduce costs.”

5. Public Cloud

“Analysts expect cloud adoption to increase this year, with AI demand driving the acceleration in the medium to long term. US market research firm International Data Corporation predicts that AI will account for a third of overall public cloud growth over the next four years. Global public cloud AI spending in 2025 could reach $328 billion.”

This article was translated from English by Stefanie Michallek. You can find the original here.