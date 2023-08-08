Artificial intelligence is among us: one out of three companies is already using it

MILAN — Less than a year after the launch of generative artificial intelligence (AI) services, McKinsey surveys managers of 1,684 companies in various sectors, and a third of respondents (913 managers) say they are already using these technologies in at least one function corporate. In 12 months artificial intelligence has become a reality and a priority for everyone: almost a quarter of top management uses generative Ai tools; more than a quarter of those who use it say it is on the agenda of their boards; and 40% of them have increased investment in AI.

«It’s amazing how quickly the conversation about generative AI has evolved – explains Alex Singla, partner at McKinsey – A third of companies already use it in at least one business function. This testifies that companies understand and accept that it is a business tool». The real question is how we will go from accepting it to exploiting it to create value. «Taking the next step, where AI from an experiment becomes a business engine, involves a wide range of problems – continues Singlela – including the identification of opportunities in the business organization, which governance and operating model to adopt, how to manage clouds and suppliers , and how to deal with a wide range of risks.’ The first is the inaccuracy of these systems, which companies are already remedying.

Interviewees also foresee significant changes for personnel: including cuts in certain areas and major redevelopments. However, for now, AI remains confined to a small number of business functions. «We are at the beginning of generative AI and companies estimate a significant impact on talent, the opening of new job opportunities, a change in the way of working and the birth of new professional figures – explains Lareina Yee, senior partner of McKinsey – . One of the great strengths of generative AI is that it can help almost anyone at work.”

79% of respondents have had some exposure to AI, both at work and outside, but only 22% use it regularly in the office. And while usage is similar for managers of all ages, it is higher among women, those based in North America, and those working in the technology sector. Three quarters of those interviewed expect significant changes in the next three years, but if many sectors undergo a certain change, it will not be the same for all. Sectors that depend on physical labor are safe, technology, financial services and intellectual property are more at risk, but they could use this revolution as an opportunity.

The technology sector estimates that the impact of AI could increase its turnover by 9%: but also banks and financial services (up to 5%), pharmaceuticals and research (up to 5%) or education (up to 4%) could have significant benefits. Conversely manufacturing industries, such as aerospace, automotive and electronics, could suffer less disruptive effects. “Unlike traditional AI, generative AI affects a small number of people, such as in machine learning, data science or robotics – continues Yee -. Today it is difficult to hire experts and there will be a need for qualified personnel. It is a revolution like the transition from mainframe computers to PCs. We have only seen the surface of the potential of generative AI but its use will accelerate».

