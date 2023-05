ChatGPT speaks a hundred languages, including Gaelic, Uzbek and Wu Chinese dialect. But both he and rivals, like Google’s Bard, all “think” in their native language: in English. It’s not a detail, given that artificial intelligence promises to change everything. And therefore the gaps between English and other languages ​​risk opening a new abyss of competitiveness between the United States – with the Anglosphere in tow – and the rest of the world.