Artificial intelligence makes its way into training, Epicode experiments it for tailor-made courses and tests

Will there be a day when artificial intelligence will also be used for training? Epicode, an edu-tech company, for the future will focus on a platform that personalizes training programs and also student assessment processes.

The new technology will become operational by the end of 2023 and will make it possible to provide students with targeted resources and support tools that adapt to different learning needs and characteristics, improving quality and experience.

Ivan Ranza, CEO of Epicode explains that «the new version of the platform will allow students and teachers to be supported in an even more effective and timely manner. We are convinced that technological innovation is a fundamental tool to be used to ensure that training methods evolve at the same speed with which today’s world is changing and to be able to favor the meeting between supply and demand more effectively. Work”.

In detail, thanks to a personalized evaluation system based on quizzes and exercises with incremental levels of difficulty, Epicode’s Artificial Intelligence will more effectively accompany the student towards the level of competence he must reach.

The new technology will facilitate the achievement of educational objectives through personalized tools based on the learning pace, strengths and gaps that emerged during the course of study. Teachers will not be replaced by AI, but will continue to fulfill their fundamental role as “guides”, with an additional tool to evaluate the progress of their students.

