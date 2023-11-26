Artificial intelligence on board (on request) of the first 20 thousand DS

Listen to the audio version of the article

Integrating artificial intelligence into voice assistance systems will be one of the competitive matches for automotive services in the near future. DS Automobiles is ahead of all its competitors by starting the testing phase for the integration of ChatGpt within the infotainment system of DS 3, DS 4, DS 7 and DS 9, provided they are equipped with the DS Iris System .

The generative artificial intelligence will be integrated with the existing voice assistance system on the car, which can be accessed simply by saying “Ok Iris” or by pressing a button, thus always keeping your eyes on the road and your hands on the steering wheel.

But it won’t be a simple integration of voice commands for managing on-board infotainment. The implementation of such an advanced system allows you to go beyond the simple use of voice commands to manage calls, music or navigation: it will be possible, for example, to ask him to indicate the cultural or artistic places to visit during a trip, list the most beautiful works preserved in a museum, to answer a riddle or invent a quiz on a topic of your choice, perhaps to overcome a moment of tiredness while driving, and even to create a story with dragons, castles and flying horses, to entertain your children while traveling.

The voice is always the monotonous and artificial one to which these systems have accustomed us, but the interaction is very fluid. Furthermore, the processing and interaction capacity is impressive: chatgpt contextualises the question with respect to the previous one and, at least in theory, is able to improve the interaction day after day. Technically, the implemented version is 3.5, with a database updated at the beginning of 2022, but it is not connected (DS guarantees that no data is stored or sent to the OpenAI servers): it cannot therefore be asked for the programming of a cinema or the result of the ATP Finals, nor the information we are used to asking from our domestic or portable devices.

The new functionality will be tested for free (with an Ota, Over the air update) to the first 20 thousand customers who request it and will be available in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain and Italy, already in the local language.

