2
- Artificial intelligence wrestling accelerates SenseTime’s launch of the “Daily New SenseNova” large-scale model system Securities Times
- SenseTime joins the AI war! The first real-time demonstration of the large model “Daily New” code writing efficiency increased by 62% Wall Street news
- SenseTime’s newly developed language model “SenseChat” unveiled-News news.cnstock.com
- SenseTime launched a large model system “Daily New”: supports language, 3D model generation drive home
- Another new chatbot, SenseChat, debuts- International- Instant International| 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
- View full coverage on Google News