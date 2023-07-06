Home » Artificial intelligence: “Superintelligence” could disempower humanity, developers warn
Business

Artificial intelligence: “Superintelligence” could disempower humanity, developers warn

by admin
Artificial intelligence: “Superintelligence” could disempower humanity, developers warn

Economy artificial intelligence

“Superintelligence” could disempower humanity, developers warn

As of: 4:20 a.m. | Reading time: 2 minutes

Warns of the dangers of artificial intelligence: OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever (r.)

Which: REUTERS

Artificial intelligence is developing at breakneck speed. The leaders of ChatGPT provider OpenAI warn: The enormous power of “superintelligence” could lead to human extinction. A research team is to identify control options.

ChatGPT provider OpenAI plans to assemble a new research team and invest significant resources to ensure the safety of artificial intelligence (AI) for humankind. “The tremendous power of ‘superintelligence’ could lead to human disempowerment or even human extinction,” wrote OpenAI co-founder Ilya Sutskever and OpenAI’s future direction department head Jan Leike in a blog post. “Currently, we have no way of directing or controlling a potentially super-intelligent AI and preventing it from going its own way.”

The blog’s authors predicted that super-intelligent AI systems, smarter than humans, could become a reality within this decade. Humans will need better techniques than are currently available to control super-intelligent AI.

Microsoft will therefore use 20 percent of its computing power over the next four years to work out a solution to this problem. The company is also in the process of putting together a new research group called the “Superalignment Team” for this purpose.

also read

The potential dangers of artificial intelligence are currently being intensively discussed by researchers and the general public. The EU has already agreed on a draft law for regulation. In the USA, a classification of AI applications into risk classes, based on the EU model, is being discussed, on which the requirements for companies depend.

See also  Lufthansa joins the Italian airline ITA Airways

also read

In March, a group of AI industry leaders and experts signed an open letter citing potential risks of AI to society and calling for a six-month hiatus in developing systems more powerful than the OpenAI version GPT- 4.

You may also like

Overnight money: DKB, Comdirect, ING – the beginning...

In the Santanchè case, the government regroups. Own...

Parental allowance: EUR 150,000 per couple – what...

Enel, the Italian utility confirms its stake in...

Yanqing Converter Station of Zhangbei Flexible DC Power...

Technology – Large majority of parents want digital...

Colosseum, the vandal repents: “I didn’t know it...

The Peso Soars to a New All-Time High,...

Moe: according to JPMorgan rates could rise to...

Hang Seng Index Opens Lower as New Energy...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy