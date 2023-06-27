Artificial intelligence, the EU regulation and the impacts on business

Ai, impact assessment on the violation of human rights

The innovations introduced by the European Regulation on artificial intelligence and its impact on business. The analysis of Joseph Vaciagopartner of the Milanese law firm 42 Law Firm and cassation lawyer expert in the law of new technologies.

What does the AI ​​Act provide?

The AI ​​Act is a piece of legislation that aims to provide a regulatory framework for both those who create artificial intelligence and those who use it. The Proposal is based on a classification system aimed at determining the level of risk that an AI technology could represent for the health, safety and fundamental rights of individuals. If we wanted to summarize it in five points we could say that:

1. Like the regulation for the protection of personal data (GDPR), this is a risk-based regulation where the various players (AI suppliers and AI users) will have to carry out an impact assessment to determine the legitimacy of the artificial intelligence tool used. The impact assessment will not only focus on privacy and cybersecurity profiles, but also and above all on the possible violation of human rights.

2. The regulation divides between artificial intelligences that create: (i) an unacceptable risk; (ii) a medium-low risk; (iii) a high risk. Depending on the level of risk, more or less high compliance obligations are expected.

3. The regulation leaves the door open to new applications of artificial intelligence through legislation that refers to Annex III to define what falls within the concept of high risk for the rights of European citizens.

4. Generative artificial intelligence and therefore CHATGPT was inserted last thanks to the excellent work of our MEP Brando Benifei, because it had essentially not been regulated before. From this point of view, the Regulation is very strict on the data that a generative AI system uses to answer queries (dataset). It follows that if the legislation were already in place, CHATGPT would have serious problems with being a legitimate instrument in Europe.

5. The timing for the final approval, after consultation with the Council of Europe and the Commission, should be approved by the end of the year. The timing for entry into force, however, is 24 months from approval and therefore, if there are no hitches, it should enter into force at the end of 2025.

What will change for companies that use AI?

AI will have very significant impacts, because the obligations do not concern only those who create it, but also those who use it. Therefore, companies that will use high-risk AI will have to carefully evaluate the artificial intelligence tools they want to adopt. Following an analysis of the AI ​​Act, seven macro-categories of obligations specifically emerged: (i) obligations relating to risk management, (ii) obligations relating to data management, (iii) transparency obligations, (iv ) supervisory obligations, (v) compliance obligations with European requirements, (vi) collaboration obligations with the Authorities and (vii) accuracy, cybersecurity and resilience obligations.

Will this legislation entail costs for businesses?

Such legislation will inevitably have an increase in costs for companies both because they will have to bear the cost of the artificial intelligence systems themselves, and because the obligations that are required are very complex and have a technical, legal and ethical nature. The doubt that arises is whether, especially SMEs, they will be able to bear the costs of consultants for this type of activity.

Are we already towards a first reduction in the power of AI or are we just acknowledging its existence and, therefore, the need to regulate it?

The need to regulate it did not arise today because the regulatory proposal dates from April 2021. The problem is that the speed with which some intelligent systems have evolved (first of all, the generative artificial intelligence of Open AI) has accelerated the passages and created a certain media emphasis. However, I don’t think we can talk about reducing the power of AI, but only about the awareness of the need to have a regulatory system that regulates this phenomenon. 2025 is nowhere near, but at least it’s a certain date. Furthermore, it must be said that, as happened with the GDPR, many forward-looking companies are already gearing up, before its approval, to be able to work on solutions in line with the AI ​​Act. Others, on the other hand, are rather “deaf” to the issue of compliance and it will be interesting to see how long they can remain on the market without any “sticker” certifying compliance with the law.

Having said that, two relevant factors will have to be evaluated: the first is the position that China and the United States will hold in compliance with this legislation which can partially limit some of the projects for the expansion of artificial intelligence at a global level. The second is that we must avoid falling into a phase of normative entropy. The directive on product or service liability created through artificial intelligence is being discussed in Brussels, exactly like the Data Act. These and other sector regulations could have a “Balkanizing” impact for Europe, which could be seen as a place where only able to regulate products that are manufactured in jurisdictions other than ours. Ultimately, the road taken by Europe is certainly the right one, provided that it is followed by the rest of the world.

* Cassation lawyer expert in new technologies law

