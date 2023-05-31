Artificial intelligence, the US-America pact: “The code of conduct is coming”

A common code of conduct. Volunteer. Aimed at regulating «within a few weeks» the impact and development of artificial intelligence. At least in the West. The European Union and the United States have announced an agreement in the hope that other democratic countries will sign it. After talks at the EU-US Trade and Technology Council in Sweden, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken explained that Western partners feel a “fierce urgency” to act following the emergence of technology, in which China is has characterized itself as an emerging force. The voluntary code “will be open to all like-minded countries,” Blinken told reporters. “There is almost always a gap when new technologies emerge with the time it takes for governments and institutions to figure out how to legislate or regulate,” explained the head of US diplomacy. The vice president of the European Commission Margrethe Vestager assured that the draft will be presented “within weeks”. «We think it is really important that citizens can see that democracies can materialize», he highlighted with the hope «of doing it in the widest possible circle, with our friends in Canada, in the United Kingdom, in Japan, in India, bringing as many as possible on board.

Yesterday Sam Alman, head of OpenAi, the company that developed ChatGpt and 300 other managers and experts signed an appeal to warn against the development of artificial intelligence “without rules”. The risk is, they wrote, “the extinction of humanity”. It is clear that there is currently a game between companies and regulators over what kind of rules to approve. And how long. The point is that at the moment there is no agreement on the type of rules to have. Neither between companies, nor between companies and legislators. Meanwhile, the development of AI goes on. Also yesterday, the chip maker Nvidia reached 1 trillion capitalization on Wall Street precisely for its chips capable of running artificial intelligence. A huge market, with even greater potential, now difficult to hinder.