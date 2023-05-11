Home » Artificial intelligence, the war continues: Google takes flight with Bard
Business

by admin
Google’s announcement is a clear response to Microsoft integrating its AI on Bing

As we have seen in recent days, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the master of the most discussed topics all over the world. ChatGPT it has even undermined the war in Ukraine and Covid. We talked about it recently here

The game that is being played is a big one even if for now the ethical aspect and the concerns for one have emerged above all “Be hostile” that can take control of the entire company. Of course there is a lot of money behind it and there are all the giants of Silicon Valley, primarily Google, Apple, Facebook, Musk, Bezos and even Microsoft. Meanwhile, it must be said that AI already exists.

For example, whenever we do a search on Google we are using it. What is happening instead is a further progress of AI which is becoming more and more specific and performing and does so with an exponential rate. Many of the attacks that are made are not dictated by real concerns for the fate of humanity – as we would have you believe – but rather for competitors. So Google, at the developer conference a Mountain Viewannounced that it has developed a free tool for Artificial Intelligence called Bard and will be available in 180 countries, practically all over the world.

