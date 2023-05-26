Artificial intelligence to analyze geopolitical risks: a start-up is born in Milan

Listen to the audio version of the article

Artificial intelligence is being used for the first time to analyze the geopolitical risks of companies. With this aim in mind, the start-up Baia was born, launched by the United group, unique in its kind precisely because it is used to evaluate international markets.

Baia is the acronym for Business artificial intelligence agency. The objective is to guide and protect the growth of Italian companies in other countries, often unknown from the point of view of political and security-related risks, factors that are instead important for creating a strategy. The company develops analyzes and forecasts typical of intelligence through technologies that were previously closed due to high costs. Baia, as the leaders say, want to “democratize intelligence” to reduce the risk of companies that export or have supply chains abroad. «The recent global crises have demonstrated the importance and the need to predict geopolitical events that can destabilize the business – they underline – Baia carries out economic forecasts, analyzes the relationships between stakeholders and identifies the most promising markets by building simulated scenarios with the probability of impact of a given event. It reduces time, reports risk factors, optimizes and protects investments».

The human factor is obviously still decisive. The efficiency of the software is enhanced by personalized consultancy courses guided by experts. The startup, whose operational headquarters are in Sesto San Giovanni, is part of the United group, active in the real estate services sector, for years sensitive to the issues of technological development and risk analysis. Chief Executive Officer is Aldo Pigoli, lecturer at the Catholic University of Milan, expert in intelligence analysis, international relations and markets, who has been directing or coordinating analysis, consultancy and training projects in the geopolitical and geoeconomic fields for over 20 years.