Artificial sweeteners: Would you prefer without “zero”?

The World Health Organization (WHO) advises against the use of artificial sweeteners. What options do food companies and consumers still have?

This content was published on August 4, 2023 – 6:00 AM August 4, 2023 – 6:00 AM

Almost 15 years ago, a strange experiment was carried out in two Swiss zoos. Captive wild animals from the Zurich and Rapperswil zoos were given 24-hour access to sugary water containing six natural and six artificial sugars. Only one species showed a preference for artificial sugar: red pandas. The case went around the worldExternal link.

“It is the first known case of a non-primate species recognizing and avidly consuming aspartame,” said the researchers in the study, published in 2009 Journal of HeredityExterner Link was published.

Of course, the most avid consumers of aspartame and other artificial sweeteners, also known as sugar-free sweeteners (NSS), are us humans. To our chagrin, however, the World Health Organization (WHO) recently advised against these sweeteners.

“The recommendation is based on the results of a systematic review of the available evidence, which suggests that the use of NSS provides no long-term benefit in reducing body fat in adults or children. The results of the review also suggest that the long-term NSS intake may have potentially adverse effects, such as an increased risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and mortality in adults,” said a WHO press release in March.

The WHO advises against all “synthetic and naturally occurring or modified non-nutritional sweeteners not classified as sugars”. These include popular sweeteners such as acesulfame K, aspartame, advantame, cyclamate, neotame, saccharin, sucralose, stevia and stevia derivatives.

The WHO has also warned of the possible carcinogenic effects of aspartame on humans. To be at risk, however, one would need to drink at least 12 cans of diet soda per day.

What does that mean for consumers?

The recommendations of the WHO are considered conditional. This means there is “less certainty that the desirable consequences of implementing the Recommendation will outweigh the undesirable ones, or if the expected net benefits are very small”.

The report warns of an increased risk of premature birth in women who have often consumed sugar-free sweeteners during pregnancy. But this is based on “evidence with low certainty”.

If you don’t want to take any risks, you still have a few options. This includes sugars from natural sources that are less processed, like coconut blossoms, maple, or agave.

The WHO also has no objections to sugar alcohols such as sorbitol, maltitol, erythritol and xylitol. However, a recent study published this year found a link between the consumption of these products and blood clots.

Is there an easy way out for consumers with a sweet tooth?

The Swiss example

Food manufacturers have capitalized on our desire to cut calories and shed excess weight. In addition, they are under pressure to reduce the sugar content in their products or face government regulations.

While the Swiss parliament has so far rejected attempts to introduce a sugar tax, the government is urging companies to do so on a voluntary basis. One such initiative is the Milan Declaration launched by the Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office (FSVO) in 2015.

This calls for a ten percent reduction in the sugar content in products such as soft drinks, yoghurts and breakfast cereals by the end of 2024. 24 companies have joined the initiative. And it seems to be working.

“On average, the content of additional sugar in yoghurts has fallen by 5% and in breakfast cereals by 13% since 2018,” said a press release from the FSVO in February.

The 2021 review said this reduction was achieved through reformulation of recipes, removal of high-sugar product lines, and introduction of new, lower-sugar product lines.

The report goes on to say, “All reductions were achieved without the use of artificial sweeteners or sugar substitutes.”

The Swiss example shows that it is possible to reduce sugar without resorting to artificial sweeteners.

