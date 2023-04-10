Art exhibition in the Hugendubel Frankfurt can be seen for several weeks

Barbara Hammes (right) moderated with Jane Uhlig in the Hugendubel

(Frankfurt am Main, April 10th, 2023) The multi-week art exhibition in the Hugendubel Frankfurt Steinweg started with a vernissage on Saturday, April 8th. 2023, with prominent Frankfurt artists. Barbara Hammes, Hugendubel director at Steinweg, introduced the artists’ work and, together with moderator Jane Uhlig, conducted informative interviews with the artists. By showing Frankfurt’s largest book shop artists from Frankfurt, the connection to Frankfurt should be shown.

This art exhibition worth seeing in the Hugendubel in Frankfurt Steinweg documents the visual understanding of Frankfurt and Africa, which is partly guided by minimal knowledge. The exhibition leads impressively into the different facets of Frankfurt. But art from distant countries such as Africa is also increasingly becoming the focus of interest. And of course the art is also available for sale for Frankfurters as well as for tourists.

Works by Achim Ripperger (Hessen Shop) are on display. With scissors and paper, the silhouette artist has captured special features of the city of Frankfurt – for example the opera – as something gigantic in the contemporary. The works of artist Sibylle Lienhard represent the liveliness of Frankfurt. With the people and their relationship to the buildings, parks and apartments, so much more than a quick photo can sometimes show. The Frankfurter Uta Depner brings photographs from Africa as a contrast to art over Frankfurt. Either to make people aware of how well we live here or to determine what Frankfurters are missing. The longer you look at her portraits, the more you become immersed in eyes that speak to us and at the same time tell us a lot about ourselves.

The exhibition also shows large format portraits from the painting of artist Eugenia Chernysheva. But the Frankfurt Abi posters shouldn’t be missing either. They are there to be admired and inspired. Here you can see what really moves young high school graduates. Just small headlines or the choice of images. Sigmund Freud could probably use the posters to write down an entire analysis of the diversity of life among young people. If you then make a connection to Frankfurt, this means permanent and sustainable energy for Frankfurt, which should also flow to Africa and back. A visit to the Hugendubel Frankfurt Steinweg is worthwhile, even for school classes.

JANE UHLIG is a media and press office for reporting and offers current news about companies, society, projects, fashion, events, celebrities and lifestyle. www.janes-magazin.de

Contact

Jane Uhlig media agency for lifestyle reporting

Jane Uhlig

Heinrich-Sorg-Str. 6

63477 Maintal

0151-11623025



