As a waitress, wearing red lipstick got me more tips

Amelia Heppner has worked in restaurants for almost a decade.

Once she started wearing red lipstick, she said her tips from men increased significantly.

Her “high school cheerleader” looks may have drawn men to her. That didn’t make her happy.

This essay is based on a conversation with Amelia Heppner, a 32-year-old former waitress and bartender in San Francisco, California. The following text has been edited for length and clarity.

I’ve worked in restaurants for almost a decade as a bartender, waitress and manager. In the first few weeks of my first job, an elderly waitress gave me a tip that would change the rest of my life in the hospitality industry: She told me I’d get a better tip if I wore red lipstick to work.

I didn’t think about it for a while because I wasn’t a makeup guy, but finally I decided to give it a try.

The difference in tips with a red lip was incredible. I made significantly more on the nights I wore red lipstick and a pretty ponytail with my hair pulled back and curled. It was an instant difference. The male customers were so much nicer to me when I was dressed up like that, although it didn’t really make a difference with the female customers.

I’ve thought a lot about why the red lipstick theory works

I think it’s partly because men are programmed to think red is a sexy color, and Studies even show that. Some Scientists make the hypothesisthat the color red signals female fertility to men. But I also have to think about the McDonald’s logo and why it’s red and yellow.

Die Farb psychology says that red “is mentally stimulating and is often associated with energy and excitement.” The color red is even said to increase appetite and I can’t help but think that’s one reason why the red lipstick theory works so well with female waitresses.

I experimented with different shades of red

Working at an upscale restaurant, I found that a darker shade of red worked best, while at a more casual restaurant, a bright fire engine red was key to getting more tips.

If a man is sitting in a restaurant, he is probably already hungry – then the red lipstick whets his appetite even more and maybe even makes him unconsciously think about fertility. I don’t think men are aware of this, but there are all these subtle signs.

I’ve also found that how I wear my hair makes a difference

When I wore a high ponytail and the ends of my hair were curled, it made a difference in the ends. I feel like it gave me a “high school cheerleader” look that drew men in, which I know is disgusting.

I know it’s disgusting when men tip me more because they think I look young, but women have to put up with men’s improper behavior all the time. I might as well make some money with it.

The tipping culture in the US, where we have to beg so much of our wages, is ridiculous and leads to things like this.

Makeup in the service industry is like a mask

As I applied my red lipstick and curled my hair, I put a mask over the real me. I could laugh at customers’ silly jokes and endure their silly requests more easily. I knew they wouldn’t recognize me outside the restaurant without makeup. It was just a facade I played on them.

