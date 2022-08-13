Home Business As of June this year, my country’s operators have invested 401.6 billion yuan in 5G – Teller Report Teller Report
Business

As of June this year, my country’s operators have invested 401.6 billion yuan in 5G – Teller Report Teller Report

by admin

Beijing, August 12 (Reporter Wang Zheng) The reporter learned from the 2022 World 5G Conference: 5G is accelerating the development of the digital economy. As of June this year, operators across the country have invested 401.6 billion yuan in 5G, plus mobile traffic and mobile phone information services. and other consumption, the cumulative direct and indirect economic output has been driven by 8.56 trillion yuan, and the economic added value has reached 2.79 trillion yuan.

Traffic has ushered in rapid growth. In June this year, the average mobile Internet access traffic in my country reached 15GB, which was more than double the 7.32GB at the initial stage of 5G licensing in 2019. 5G features such as high speed and low latency, driving the strong growth of video applications.

At the same time, the tariff level continued to decline. In the first half of the year, my country’s mobile communication network traffic increased by 20.2% year-on-year, but traffic revenue increased by only 0.7% year-on-year.

The relevant person in charge of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said that in the next step, efforts will be made to improve the modernization level of the 5G industrial chain and supply chain, comprehensively promote the commercial deployment and large-scale application of 5G, cultivate and expand new momentum for economic development, and enable 5G to better empower entities, serve the society, and benefit. people.

(Editor in charge: Sun Dan)

See also  A "supersalone" for furniture and for Milan

You may also like

2022 Beijing Green Living Season starts, citizens can...

When will the Huawei Mate 50 launch be...

Sun Jiashan: Financial leverage support will help the...

Regasification plant in Piombino “exempted from environmental impact...

Apple confirms 90 million units for iPhone 14....

The strongest model of Samsung’s folding screen explains...

A generation ahead of Tesla on self-driving cars,...

Confcommercio: 14 million on holiday in August, over...

Foreign trade: Istat, imports grow in June (+...

Xiaomi releases a new generation of folding machine...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy