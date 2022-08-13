Beijing, August 12 (Reporter Wang Zheng) The reporter learned from the 2022 World 5G Conference: 5G is accelerating the development of the digital economy. As of June this year, operators across the country have invested 401.6 billion yuan in 5G, plus mobile traffic and mobile phone information services. and other consumption, the cumulative direct and indirect economic output has been driven by 8.56 trillion yuan, and the economic added value has reached 2.79 trillion yuan.

Traffic has ushered in rapid growth. In June this year, the average mobile Internet access traffic in my country reached 15GB, which was more than double the 7.32GB at the initial stage of 5G licensing in 2019. 5G features such as high speed and low latency, driving the strong growth of video applications.

At the same time, the tariff level continued to decline. In the first half of the year, my country’s mobile communication network traffic increased by 20.2% year-on-year, but traffic revenue increased by only 0.7% year-on-year.

The relevant person in charge of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said that in the next step, efforts will be made to improve the modernization level of the 5G industrial chain and supply chain, comprehensively promote the commercial deployment and large-scale application of 5G, cultivate and expand new momentum for economic development, and enable 5G to better empower entities, serve the society, and benefit. people.