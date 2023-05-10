As of the end of April, State Grid Heilongjiang Electric Power has visited a total of 1,951 enterprises and solved 223 electricity problems. Learning from thinking, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice and building new achievements丨Entering enterprises and knocking on doors ensures that entrepreneurs are “full of electricity”

As of the end of April, State Grid Heilongjiang Electric Power has visited 1,951 enterprises and solved 223 electricity problems.

Learn ideas, strengthen party spirit, focus on practice, and build new achievements丨Knocking on the door of entering an enterprise ensures that entrepreneurs are “full of electricity”

□Yang Fan, our reporter Sang Lei

Knock on the door to enter the enterprise and sincerely solve problems. In order to accelerate the implementation of key projects, help enterprises resume work and production, and promote the production and increase of industrial enterprises above the designated size, State Grid Heilongjiang Electric Power organizes various units to carry out the 2023 door-to-door action, especially in the study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s new era of China Since the education on the theme of characteristic socialist ideology, State Grid Heilongjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd. has advanced docking to ensure the electricity demand of enterprises, and has served stock enterprises with pulse consultation, effectively helped enterprises solve practical problems, and promoted the “Several Policies and Measures on Promoting the Overall Improvement of the Province’s Economic Operation” 20 The implementation of these policies has taken effect, fully serving the full recovery of the province’s economic growth.

“On March 15, the first phase of the project was officially delivered. During the construction of the project, the power department did its best to help us solve the difficulties encountered in the construction process, and worked overtime to provide us with power supply construction, which won a valuable golden period for the project to go into production. On April 18, when Mudanjiang Power Supply Company organized professionals to visit Linkou County Aofeng Graphite New Material Co., Ltd., Shi Hongjun, general manager of Aofeng Graphite, said.

Linkou County Aofeng Graphite Mining Processing and Deep Processing Project is one of the provincial key projects, committed to building a modern graphite industrial base integrating “mining + mineral processing + deep processing”. During the construction of the project, Mudanjiang Power Supply Company set up a special service team, took the initiative to connect with them at the first time, tracked the whole process of the project construction, and escorted the development of industrial projects with nanny-style services. On March 15, the first phase of Aofeng graphite mining and processing project was officially powered on. Today, Aofeng Graphite’s 40,000-ton graphite deep processing phase II project is also in full swing. Mudanjiang Power Supply Company meets the electricity demand of enterprises in advance, optimizes the supporting planning and construction sequence of the power grid, and ensures that the official application for installation will be launched immediately after the project’s electricity demand is confirmed. procedures to help the project be completed and reach production capacity as soon as possible.

This is not the only example of focusing on optimizing the power business environment and strengthening power supply guarantees.

On April 16, in the courtyard of Wanli Lida Grain Reserve Co., Ltd. in Fujin City, Heilongjiang Province, five large dump trucks transported the golden corn to the 16 towering drying towers, and the evaporated corn entered the processing workshop and was transported to the reserve warehouse . In the processing workshop, Li Shouchao, a member of the “Project Support Team” of Jiamusi Power Supply Company, and Jia Naiyi, a staff member of Wanli Lida Company, combined the planned power consumption scale of the company to formulate the optimal power supply plan for the capacity expansion project.

Fujin Wanli Lida Grain Reserve Co., Ltd. was established in 2016. It is an enterprise integrating grain purchase, storage, processing, packaging and sales. The enterprise has a total of 19 transformers with a total capacity of 20,000 kVA.

This spring, Jiamusi Power Supply Company carried out a large-scale customer visit activity of “delivering services, solving problems, and promoting development”. “You are here at the right time. We will expand our production capacity this year, and will add more than 7,500 kilowatts of load equipment.” Liu Hongliang, head of Wanli Lida Enterprise, said, “Fujin City is the number one rice county in the country, and we will build it into a The largest grain storage company in Asia. We process 1,000 tons of grain per day and consume 47,000 kWh of electricity per day. We plan to add 6 production lines, and the current power consumption capacity is somewhat insufficient.”

Duan Wei, the marketing officer of Jiamusi Power Supply Company, retrieved the load rates of the company’s 19 transformers one by one on the spot. Through data analysis, he suggested that the company add 10,000 kVA transformers to meet the company’s production electricity demand. In order to support the development of the grain processing project and ensure the rapid implementation of the project’s electricity demand, Jiamusi Power Supply Company has formed a “project support team” from the marketing department, government-enterprise customer service center, transportation inspection department and other professional backbone personnel, established a normal communication mechanism, and implemented ” One-to-one” service. On the second day after visiting the customer, the “Project Guarantee Team” went to Wanli Lida for on-site investigation. According to the needs of the company’s power consumption planning and line layout, it adopted the principle of supplying nearby and saving costs to formulate an optimal power supply plan.

Liu Hongliang said: “Enterprises need reliable power supply most to operate at full capacity. If a power outage occurs in an enterprise, the economic loss will be huge. Now is a critical period for the development of the enterprise. You have given us the courage to come to our door, and we will have the confidence to develop.”

In order to promote the smooth implementation of major projects, State Grid Heilongjiang Electric Power took the opportunity of knocking on the door of the enterprise, moved the gate forward to serve new power, updated the power supply guarantee work account of key projects in real time, included the unstarted projects into the key project database management, and advanced Start the preliminary work of supporting power grid projects, implement “contract services” for access projects, implement nanny services for major projects, ensure “electricity and other enterprises” and “electricity and other projects”, and promote early power transmission and early implementation of projects. At the same time, the company has deepened the service measures of “handling if it is not prohibited”, “acceptance of shortage”, and “repair first, then change” to help enterprises solve difficulties and continue to improve the efficiency of reporting, installation and connection. As of the end of April, State Grid Heilongjiang Electric Power has confirmed 404 projects with useful electricity demand, 223 projects that have formally applied for electricity use, and 37 projects that need continuous docking and follow-up, all of which have been arranged for special promotion.

In the Hongjinsui Corn Planting Professional Cooperative in Datong District, Daqing City, trucks loaded with seeds and fertilizers drove into the yard. “After the cooperative completes the capacity expansion business, we can safely expand production. With the support of electricity, I believe that the cooperative will become more and more prosperous.” said Wang Yan, the person in charge of the cooperative.

Hongjinsui Corn Planting Professional Cooperative in Datong District, Daqing City was established in 2011. It is a comprehensive corn primary processing cooperative integrating corn planting, purchase, drying, storage and sales. Planting and purchase cover an area of ​​about 28,000 mu of farmland , The annual corn processing volume is nearly 30,000 tons. On April 11, when the Daqing Power Supply Company’s Knock on Door Action Team visited the cooperative, they learned that the company needs to increase its electricity consumption due to the expansion of its scale. On the same day, the team members assisted the person in charge of the enterprise to complete the online application for capacity increase and carry out on-site surveys, and within 3 working days, they responded to the specific power consumption plans for capacity increase such as the customer’s access system, power receiving system, and metering and billing. On April 23, the capacity expansion project was successfully delivered. After the capacity increase, the corn processing capacity that the cooperative can carry will increase from the original 30,000 tons to 50,000 tons.

In the knock on the door of the enterprise, State Grid Heilongjiang Electric Power accurately matched the enterprise’s resumption of work and production plans and production and operation electricity demand, solicited the opinions and suggestions of the enterprise on the quality of power supply and power supply service, and helped solve the electricity problem in a timely manner. At the same time as the visit, the company strengthened the service of enterprise electricity safety inspection, grasped the crux of customers’ hidden dangers in electricity use in real time, guided customers to eliminate hidden dangers with “one household, one policy”; carried out in-depth energy efficiency diagnosis services, guided enterprises to optimize energy use methods, and helped Enterprises reduce expenditure and reduce consumption, expand production and increase efficiency; scientifically interpret policy requirements such as power supply guarantee situation, load management measures, and peak and valley time-of-use electricity prices to help enterprises understand policies thoroughly and enjoy policy dividends better. As of the end of April, State Grid Heilongjiang Electric Power has visited 1,951 enterprises and solved 223 electricity problems.