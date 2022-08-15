On August 15th, according to the National Energy Administration, the effective investment in the energy field continued to increase in the first half of the year, and the completed investment increased by 15.9% year-on-year. Promote the construction of hydrogenation network through overall planning. As of the end of June, more than 270 hydrogen refueling stations have been built across the country.

Hydrogen energy is a kind of secondary energy with abundant sources, green and low carbon, and wide application. my country is the largest hydrogen producer in the world, with an annual hydrogen production output of about 33 million tons. It has initially mastered hydrogen energy preparation, storage and transportation, and hydrogenation , fuel cell and system integration and other major technologies and production processes. According to the “Medium and Long-Term Plan for the Development of the Hydrogen Energy Industry (2021-2035)”, by 2025, the number of fuel cell vehicles will be about 50,000, and a number of hydrogen refueling stations will be deployed.

Data provided by the China Hydrogen Energy Alliance shows that by the end of 2021, there will be 659 hydrogen refueling stations in operation worldwide. Among them, the number of hydrogen refueling stations in my country ranks first in the world.

In addition to the overall layout and construction of hydrogen refueling stations, there are also a number of energy projects in other fields to be implemented promptly. Dong Wancheng, deputy director of the Development Planning Department of the National Energy Administration, introduced that in the first half of the year, 3 projects including Zhejiang Sanmen, Shandong Haiyang, Guangdong Lufeng and other 6 nuclear power units were approved; 10 hydropower and pumped storage units were put into operation; The large-scale wind power photovoltaic base projects focusing on the Gobi and desert areas have been fully constructed, and the list of the second batch of base projects has also been issued. The construction of charging infrastructure has been accelerated, and 1.3 million charging piles have been added nationwide, which is 3.8 times that of the same period last year.