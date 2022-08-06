This reporter, Beijing, August 5 (Reporter Qu Xinming) The reporter recently learned from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission: As of the end of June, the loan balance of private enterprises in banking financial institutions was 58.2 trillion yuan, an increase of 11.4% year-on-year; the number of private enterprises with loan balances There were 83.47 million households, a year-on-year increase of 11.4%; among the newly issued corporate loans in the first half of the year, private enterprise loans accounted for 53.5%, an increase of 0.8 percentage points year-on-year, and the annualized interest rate of newly issued private enterprise loans was 4.74%, a year-on-year decrease of 0.57 percentage points.

Actively implement the policy of deferred repayment of principal and interest. The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission requires commercial banks and other financial institutions to negotiate independently with small and medium-sized enterprises, individual industrial and commercial households, and truck drivers in accordance with market-oriented principles, and implement deferred repayment of principal and interest on their loans. The date in principle does not exceed the end of 2022. In the first half of the year, banking financial institutions provided 1.496 million micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, individual industrial and commercial households, and truck drivers with deferred repayment of principal and interest, with a total deferred amount of 3.33 trillion yuan.

In addition, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission has taken various measures to provide financial services to private enterprises, especially to increase financial support for private enterprises temporarily in distress due to the impact of the epidemic. Encourage banking institutions to use the Internet, big data, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and other means to strengthen support for risk assessment, credit decision-making, loan issuance and other links, and continue to improve the efficiency of financial services. Encourage the development of property insurance and liability insurance businesses to help private enterprises effectively mitigate the impact of the epidemic.

In the next step, relevant departments will guide banking and insurance institutions to further improve the system and mechanism for serving private enterprises, encourage banking and insurance institutions to develop products and services based on the actual situation of private enterprises, and use new technologies to improve the timeliness of business processing.

