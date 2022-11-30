Ascopiave and Hera have acquired 92% of Asco Tlc. This share was held by Asco Holding, which launched the public procedure, and by the Treviso and Belluno Chamber of Commerce. The consideration for the acquisition is equal to 37.2 million euros.

The partnership between the two companies (60% Ascopiave and 40% Gruppo Hera through Acantho) constitutes a strategic step in the evolution of the business portfolio of the two groups in the IT sector, in line with their respective industrial plans.

In fact, Asco TLC has been active since 2001 and deals with ICT services mainly for corporate customers and public administrations (2,700 customers in total), through an important proprietary network between Veneto and FVG, made up of 2,200 km of optical fiber. The partnership represents the first step of a potentially larger operation that would lead to the creation of a multi-regional operator.