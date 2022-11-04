Ascopiave closed the first 9 months of 2022 with revenues of 120 million euros, + 20.4% compared to the same period last year. The expansion of the perimeter to the new companies acquired resulted in revenues of 15.9 million.

The Gross Operating Margin (GOM) stood at 53.6 million (+ 8.3%) with the acquisitions having made a positive contribution of 5.9 million.

Investments in networks and plants amounted to € 27.3 million. Investments in renewable energy amounted to 4.1 million.

The Operating Result stood at 20.2 million (-11.9%) and the Consolidated Net Profit at 25.3 million -14.8%).

The Net Financial Position amounts to 519.4 million (347.5 million in 9 months 2021). The increase of 171.9 million is mainly due to 110.1 million for the acquisitions made during the period.

Ascopiave’s President, Nicola Cecconato, affirms that: “The results of the first nine months of 2022 are overall positive. In fact, the Group was able to almost entirely offset the negative effects of the unfavorable environmental and regulatory situation, taking into account that the results of the period were affected by the tariff reductions arranged by ARERA, the impacts of the drought on hydroelectric production and, finally, the government measures aimed at to contain the margins of companies in the renewable energy sector. Investments made have increased compared to the same period last year, due to the expansion of the consolidation perimeter due to the company acquisitions completed during the period. The results achieved and the solidity of the financial situation encourage us to continue on our development path, following the guidelines indicated in the strategic plan “.