Ascopiave, one of the main Italian operators in the distribution of natural gas, has announced the 2022-2026 strategic plan.

The plan confirms the strategic guidelines indicated last year, outlining a sustainable growth path in the core businesses of gas distribution and renewable energy and in new areas of activity. The development will take place in conditions of equilibrium of the financial structure, guaranteeing a profitable distribution of dividends.

Below are the economic and financial highlights of the plan:

• EBITDA in 2026: 133 million euros (+56 million euros compared to the 2022 preliminary results)

• Net result at 2026: 41 million euros (+ 10 million euros compared to the 2022 preliminary final balance)

• Net investments 2022-2026: 873 million euros

• Divestments of minority interests 2022-2026: 497 million euros

• Net debt at 2026: 373 million euros

• Leverage (Net Financial Position / Shareholders’ Equity) as at 2026: 0.40

• Dividend forecast: 13 cents per share for 2022, up 1 cent per share in subsequent years through 2026.

The plan presents a scenario that enhances the possible awarding by the Group of some tenders for the gas distribution service in minimum territorial areas of interest. This opportunity, which depends, among other things, on the actual timing of the publication of the calls for tenders, involves an estimate of a further growth in Ebitda by 2026 of 21 million and an increase in the volume of investments of 220 million.