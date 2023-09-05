ASEAN Delegation Seeks Market Opportunities at 2023 Smart Expo in Singapore

Singapore Seeks Business Opportunities at 2023 Smart Expo in China

Chongqing, China – Singaporean high-tech enterprises have organized a delegation to explore business opportunities at the 2023 China International Intelligent Industry Expo, also known as the Smart Expo. The delegation, consisting of 15 companies, aims to promote international cooperation and facilitate market expansion amidst the development of the digital economy.

One of the prominent booths at the Smart Expo is Singapore Yufeng Machinery Pte. Ltd., a company with 40 years of experience in machinery sales and after-sales service in ASEAN countries. Their slogan, “Explore your Southeast Asian market: China Machinery Platform,” has attracted the attention of many enterprises seeking consultation and communication.

Mr. Li Junxuan, the marketing director of Yufeng Machinery, expressed the company’s willingness to connect Chinese companies with ASEAN professional customers. They aim to provide one-stop trading solutions by offering logistics, after-sales, and maintenance services. With the rapid development of China‘s artificial intelligence industry, Yufeng Machinery aims to utilize its platform to bridge the gap between Southeast Asian customers and Chinese suppliers.

Singapore Inner Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd., represented by Mr. Xu Jinsong, the executive general manager, also participated in the exhibition for the first time. Mr. Xu stated that their company has been closely monitoring the wave of transformation and upgrading in China‘s traditional manufacturing industry. Their participation in the Smart Expo aims to find potential customers with self-developed technology and understand the needs of Chinese industrial enterprises. It will facilitate technological improvement that aligns with China‘s innovation-driven development.

Mr. Mo Kailing, the director of corporate and international relations at Singapore Bebo Human Resources Services Co., Ltd., emphasized the importance of the Chinese market. The company, established in 2010, aims to help Chinese companies expand overseas while assisting ASEAN companies in entering the Chinese market. With offices in Singapore and China, Bebo Human Resources Services is a global payroll and human resources solution provider that envisions enabling intelligent and digital development for more companies in the future.

Singapore Y3 Technology Co., Ltd., a participant in the first Smart Expo in 2018, has been providing smart supply chain integration solutions and services to Chinese multinational companies and local mid-to-high-end brands. Mr. Ye Zhinan, the general manager of the company’s products, revealed their plans to cooperate with small and medium-sized enterprises in Chongqing in order to build alliances and platforms for global market expansion.

Mr. Ye Zhinan emphasized that the flow of products between China and Southeast Asia is a two-way exchange, as Chinese products enter Southeast Asia while Southeast Asian companies sell their goods to China.

The 2023 Smart Expo in Chongqing has provided an opportunity for Singaporean enterprises to explore the vast market in China and promote international cooperation in the digital economy era.

