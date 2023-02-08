Asia Pacific Financial Investment(08193) announced the results for the nine months ended December 31, 2022. The total revenue was HK$26.514 million, an increase of approximately 34.5% year-on-year; the loss attributable to the owners of the company was HK$2.869 million, and the profit attributable to the same period in 2021 was HK$9.763 million ; Loss per share of 1.23 Hong Kong cents.

According to the announcement, the increase in revenue was mainly due to the increase in revenue generated from asset advisory and advisory services. The loss was mainly attributable to the significant decrease in the total net fair value gains of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss during the period compared with the same period last year.

