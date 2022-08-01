Home Business Asia-Pacific Time: Hong Kong stock market is still dropping, and volatility may be expected to increase
Asia-Pacific Time: Hong Kong stock market is still dropping, and volatility may be expected to increase

Asia-Pacific Time: Hong Kong stock market is still dropping, and volatility may be expected to increase

First Financial 2022-08-01 13:00:10

Hong Kong stocks stabilized after the sharp fall, how to interpret it? Hong Kong auto stocks rose sharply today. Geely Automobile’s high-end smart electric brand Jikr released data. In July, Jikr 001 delivered 5,022 vehicles, a month-on-month increase of 16.73%; as of the end of July, a total of 30,039 vehicles were delivered. In addition, in July, the large-scale orders for Jikr 001 once again exceeded 10,000, and the average order amount exceeded 335,000 yuan. Geely Auto’s stock price soared, how to interpret it?

Hong Kong stocks stabilized after the sharp fall, how to interpret it? Hong Kong auto stocks rose sharply today. Geely Automobile’s high-end smart electric brand Jikr released data. In July, Jikr 001 delivered 5,022 vehicles, a month-on-month increase of 16.73%; as of the end of July, a total of 30,039 vehicles were delivered. In addition, in July, the large-scale orders for Jikr 001 once again exceeded 10,000, and the average order amount exceeded 335,000 yuan. Geely Auto’s stock price soared, how to interpret it?

