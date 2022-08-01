First Financial 2022-08-01 13:00:10
Hong Kong stocks stabilized after the sharp fall, how to interpret it? Hong Kong auto stocks rose sharply today. Geely Automobile’s high-end smart electric brand Jikr released data. In July, Jikr 001 delivered 5,022 vehicles, a month-on-month increase of 16.73%; as of the end of July, a total of 30,039 vehicles were delivered. In addition, in July, the large-scale orders for Jikr 001 once again exceeded 10,000, and the average order amount exceeded 335,000 yuan. Geely Auto’s stock price soared, how to interpret it?
Asia-Pacific Time: Hong Kong stock market is still dropping, and volatility may be expected to increase
