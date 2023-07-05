Home » Asian equities fall as China’s service sector loses momentum
Asian equities fall as China’s service sector loses momentum

Asian equities fall as China’s service sector loses momentum

The composite PMI, also compiled by Caixin/S&P, which includes both manufacturing and services sectors, fell to 52.5 in June from 55.6 in May. “Employment has shrunk, deflationary pressures have increased and optimism in manufacturing has waned,” said Wang Zhe, senior economist at the Caixin Insight Group. The service sector continued its recovery after the corona pandemic, but lost momentum.

