Asian stock exchanges contrasted, Tokyo still closed. Focus on China data and Apple effect

Asian stock markets still orphaned by the Tokyo stock exchange, closed for the holidays.

The Seoul Stock Exchange also closed today.

Sentiment in Asia is also affected by concern over the fate of some US regional banks, following the collapses that hit the sector yesterday on Wall Street.

Sydney stocks up 0.35%, Hong Kong up 0.63%, Shanghai down 0.50%-

The New York Stock Exchange is back from the fourth consecutive session of declines.

Yesterday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 286.50 points, -0.86%, to 33,127.74 points. The losses suffered led the list to cancel all the gains carried forward from the beginning of the year. Now the performance of the Dow YTD index is down 0.06%.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.72% to 4,061.22. The Nasdaq Composite finished the session down 0.49% at 11,966.40.

However, futures on the main US stock indexes indicate the desire for recovery, awaiting today’s big market mover: the US employment report for April.

Focus on the quarterly of Big Tech Usa Apple.

The stock was up more than 2% in afterhours trading on Wall Street after the giant announced it finished its fiscal second quarter with better-than-expected earnings and revenue, albeit down on a year-over-year basis.

In Asia, the focus is on stocks of Apple’s supplier companies such as Hon Hai Precision Industry, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Largan Precision and Sunny Optical Technology Group Co.

On the Chinese macro front, China‘s Caixin/S&P Global services PMI index dropped to 56.4 points, compared to 57.8 in March.

The figure, albeit down, reflects the second best performance since November 2020.