Asian stock exchanges mixed awaiting Fed and ECB rate announcements and after the crash of the First Republic

Asian markets have little movement, in a week in which the interest rate decisions of various central banks are the protagonists. The Nikkei 225 index of the Tokyo stock exchange closed today’s session up 0.12%, at 29,157.95 points.

In the spotlight today the RBA (Reserve Bank of Australia, central bank of Australia), which announced that it has raised interest rates by 25 basis points, to 3.85%.

The announcement surprised the markets, which had expected nothing, after the institution, in the previous meeting in April, had left rates unchanged at 3.60%.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, May 3, the Federal Reserve’s rate decision will arrive.

Markets are betting with a 92% probability that the Fed led by Jerome Powell will announce a 25 bps hike at the end of the FOMC meeting, tomorrow May 3rd.

The probability that rates will be left unchanged, priced by fed funds futures, is 8%.

Great expectations also for the announcement on rates expected this week by Christine Lagarde’s ECB.

The announcement will come the day after tomorrow, Thursday 4 May.

Money markets are betting with an 81% probability on a 25 basis point hike and a 19% probability on a 50 basis point squeeze.

US futures moved little on Wall Street following the news of JPMorgan’s takeover of First Republic, the third US bank to fail in less than two months.

Futures on the Dow Jones, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq improve, but remain little moved.

In yesterday’s session, the Dow Jones lost 46.46 points (-0.14%) to 34,051.70. The S&P 500 closed virtually unchanged, with a change of -0.04% to 4,167.87. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.11%, to 12,212.60.

Hong Kong stocks rose 0.12%, Seoul jumped 0.91%, Sydney dropped 0.92% after RBA rate announcement.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange closed today.