Asian stock markets down: they discount the heavy losses suffered by Wall Street and the Apple effect, which weighs down the stocks of the suppliers of the American iPhone manufacturer giant. Apple’s shares slipped 3% on the US stock market yesterday, paying for fears related to the production and shipments of its iPhones.

Apple is another illustrious victim of these recent sessions: investors’ concerns are aimed at the consequences that the leap in Covid infections in China will have on the production and delivery of iPhones, given the interruptions that have already affected the assembly plants in recent weeks of smartphones in the country.

Apple’s top chip supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company lost ground in Asia, down -1.55%. Largan Precision (-2.84%), Foxconn (-2.5%) were also bad.

On the Seoul Stock Exchange, sales on LG Electronics and Samsung, which lost up to -2.57% and 1.59%. SK Hynix was down 0.92%.

Nidec (up -1.42%) and Alps Alpine (-1.5%) shares suffered on the Tokyo stock exchange.

Even today the news relating to the boom in Covid infections in China, caused by the withdrawal of the restrictions previously imposed with the Zero Covid policy by the Beijing government, are still taking center stage.

The Biden administration has announced that it will ask travelers arriving from China, Hong Kong and Macau to prove they are negative for the Covid test, starting January 5, regardless of nationality and the number of vaccinations they have received. they are subjected.

In Italy, the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci has issued “an ordinance for mandatory swabs for passengers arriving in Italy” from China.

“I have ordered, by ordinance, mandatory Covid-19 antigenic swabs, and related sequencing of the virus, for all passengers coming from China and in transit through Italy. The measure is essential to ensure the surveillance and identification of any variants of the virus in order to protect the Italian population”, announced the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Nikkei 225 closed the session down 0.94%; the Hong Kong Stock Exchange falls by 1.06%, worse than the Seoul Stock Exchange with a loss of -1.93%. Shanghai -0.44%, Sydney -0.94%.

Yesterday on Wall Street the Dow Jones tumbled 365.85 points (-1.1%) to 32,875.71 points, the S&P 500 fell 1.2% to 3,783.22 points and the Nasdaq Composite lost 1.35% at 10,213.29.