Asian stocks toast the release of China‘s services PMI compiled by Caixin. The Nikkei 225 index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange closed today’s session up 1.56%, at 27,927.47 points. The Hong Kong Stock Exchange rises by more than 1%, Shanghai +0.50%, Sydney +0.39%, Seoul +0.17%.

China‘s services PMI for February posted the strongest expansion in six months, jumping to 55 points from 52.9 in January. Caixin underlined that the PMI services index stood at a value higher than the average of 53.7 points, supported above all by the reopening of the Chinese economy, which took place at the end of 2022 with the decision of the Beijing government to abandon the policy of restrictions and lockdowns launched against the Covid pandemic: the so-called Zero Covid policy.

In particular, looking at the components of the services PMI index, the growth of new export orders tested the record in almost four years. In general, equities saw an improvement in sentiment yesterday.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average led gains, rising 1.05%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite finished up 0.76% and 0.73%.

Rates on US Treasuries, closely monitored in a context in which US inflation and the fear of further rate hikes by the Fed haunt Wall Street, are now on the decline, after testing new alert levels in recent sessions. Ten-year rates slow down to 4.034% while two-year rates fall to 4.875%.

The day before yesterday, Wednesday 1 March, for the first time since November, the rates on 10-year US Treasuries exceeded the 4% threshold. Yields continued their run, flying as high as 4.075%. Now a whisker away from 5%, the rates on 2-year Treasuries have shot up on the eve of the record to the record since 2006, or in 17 years, at 4.937%. US Treasury yields are now down from the record levels tested in recent sessions, making traders and investors beleaguered by Fed-rate anxiety breathe a sigh of relief. However, after yesterday’s positive closure, market operators prefer to opt for prudence, as emerges from the futures trend on the main US stock indexes. Dow Jones futures slip 0.08%, S&P 500 futures slip 0.11%, Nasdaq lose 0.18%