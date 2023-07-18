Asian stock markets without common direction ahead of the accounting season

Investor confidence ahead of the upcoming accounting season lifted Japanese markets higher on Tuesday. However, China concerns capped the recovery in bank and chip stocks. The Nikkei index, which comprises 225 stocks, remained virtually unchanged over the course of the year at 32,388 points. The broader Topix index rose 0.4 percent to 2,249 points. Tokyo Electron supported the Nikkei the most: With a plus of 1.24 percent, the chip equipment giant drove the index up 25 points. Analysts at Nomura Securities expect the Nikkei to range between 32,000 and 33,000 this week. “I can’t categorically rule out that a break above 33,000 isn’t possible, but the odds are extremely slim,” Kazuo Kamitani said.

