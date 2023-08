Chinese stock markets in the red at the start of the week under the weight of the problems in the real estate sector. In particular, the Hang Seng index is losing more than 2%. Weighing concerns related to the economy (tomorrow new round of macro data) but also the turbulence due to the financial difficulties of the big real estate company Country Garden. Country Garden’s shares plunge about 16% after the request for suspension from trading of some indefinite bonds.

