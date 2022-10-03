On October 3, Asia’s first deepwater jacket platform “Haiji-1”, independently designed and constructed by CNOOC, was put into production, marking my country’s success in unlocking a new oil and gas development model for deepwater super-large jacket platforms.

Jacket platforms are the most widely used offshore oil and gas production facilities in the world. They are usually used for the development of oil and gas resources in shallow waters. Previously, the operating water depth of more than 300 jacket platforms in my country’s oceans did not exceed 200 meters. “Haiji No. 1” is located in the waters of the Pearl River Mouth Basin, with a total height of 340.5 meters and a total weight of over 40,000 tons. Both data have refreshed the record of my country’s offshore single oil production platform.

“Haiji No. 1” has put into production 5 production wells at the same time, with an initial daily output of about 2,700 tons. Relying on “Haiji No. 1”, two oil fields, Lufeng 15-1 and Lufeng 22-1, will be developed at the same time, with a total of 14 production wells and 3 water injection wells. Inject new impetus into the economic and social development of the district.

my country’s deep-sea oil and gas exploration and development accelerates

With the advancement of science and technology, the deep sea has increasingly become a hot spot for global oil and gas exploration and development. Relevant reports pointed out that among the 101 large oil and gas fields newly discovered in the past decade, the number of deep-water oil and gas fields accounted for 67% and the reserves accounted for 68%. In the past decade, my country’s deep-sea oil and gas exploration has also made historic breakthroughs.

In 2012, my country’s first self-designed and built sixth-generation ultra-deepwater semi-submersible drilling platform started drilling, and offshore oil and gas exploration and development took a substantial step into the deep sea, and deep-sea oil and gas exploration and development entered the “fast lane”. In 2021, my country’s first self-operated ultra-deepwater gas field “Shenhai No. 1” was successfully put into production, marking that my country’s offshore oil exploration and development capabilities have fully entered the “ultra-deep water era”.

my country’s deep waters are rich in oil and gas resources and have great potential, and have broad prospects for exploration and development, increasing reserves and increasing production. It is estimated that by 2025, the proven reserves of natural gas in the three basins of Yinggehai, Qiongdongnan and Pearl River Estuary will reach 1 trillion cubic meters.





