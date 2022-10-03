Home Business Asia’s first deepwater jacket platform “Haiji No. 1” put into operation – Xinhua English.news.cn
Asia’s first deepwater jacket platform “Haiji-1” was put into production

2022-10-03 12:50

Source: People’s Daily Online

People’s Network

2022-10-03 12:50

Securities Times e Company News, today (3rd), Asia’s first deepwater jacket platform “Haiji No. 1”, independently designed and built by CNOOC, was put into production, marking my country’s successful unlocking of a new oil and gas development model for deepwater super-large jacket platforms. . Jacket platforms are the most widely used offshore oil and gas production facilities in the world. They are usually used for the development of oil and gas resources in shallow waters. Previously, the operating water depth of more than 300 jacket platforms in my country’s oceans did not exceed 200 meters. “Haiji No. 1” is located in the waters of the Pearl River Mouth Basin, with a total height of 340.5 meters and a total weight of over 40,000 tons. Both data have refreshed the record of my country’s offshore single oil production platform. (People’s Daily Online)

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

    e company

    news

    2022-10-03

