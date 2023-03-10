Ask the car owner not to withhold the car logo!The “Huawei Car” you want is finally here, simple and direct

“AITO Wenjie” has changed to “HUAWEI Wenjie”, which has indeed changed some Huawei sales. At least they can use another name for Huawei cars in sales.

Now, according to the latest news from netizens, the above-mentioned changes are still continuing, because the rear label can also be adjusted, and those car owners who do not know the world do not need to deduct the label.

Judging from the posted pictures, the rear of the Wenjie car can be marked with HUAWEI Wenjie XX, so this is also to directly display the Huawei Logo on the rear of the car logo, which seems simpler and more direct.

Of course, in addition to the car logo, the relevant exhibition halls of Wenjie can also use the HUAWEI Logo for publicity.

In fact, for such integration, Huawei said, “HUAWEI Wenjie is Huawei’s ecological car brand and a new business model created by Huawei. Huawei provides core software and hardware technologies such as electrification and intelligent components, and through product definition, user experience , quality control, channel retailing, and brand marketing help car companies sell good cars, and drive the large-scale sales of Huawei’s smart auto parts while helping car companies achieve business success.

In response to an investor’s question “Does this change mean that Huawei will take away the bulk of the profits?” Cyrus responded: “All sales of Wenjie series models are included in Cyrus’ operating income.”