Home Business AskGamblers Complaint Service Helps Return Over $7 Million to Players in 2022
Business

AskGamblers Complaint Service Helps Return Over $7 Million to Players in 2022

by admin

In 2022, the AskGamblers Casino Complaint Service helped nearly 6,000 players recover more than $7 million of unpaid, delayed or unfairly confiscated money in total.

As shown in the recently released annual report, the AskGamblers Casino Complaint Service (abbreviated: AGCCS) returned an incredible $7,021,991 to players via its player complaint resolution service in 2022.

The AGCCS annual report reveals that AskGamblers received and reviewed a total of 8,494 complaints in 2022, submitted by 5,918 players against 926 casino sites. 2,862 complaints were ultimately accepted, while 2,101 complaints were resolved.

Additionally, the Casino Complaint Service celebrated several milestones in 2022. Not only did AskGamblers break the record for the total sum of all complaints submitted across our non-English versions of the website (970 in total), but we also saw a 70% increase in all sports betting complaints compared to 2021.

The year was best summed up by Vladimir Karov, Head of Customer Success: “2022 was a year of huge success to us, especially as we received an unprecedented amount of complaints across all our verticals, including casino, sports, affiliate, and white label.

“As always, our dedicated team made sure to respond quickly and do everything in their power to resolve the issues at hand as best and fast as possible. We will continue to work just as hard and there is no doubt the results next year will once again reflect our diligence and commitment.”

Since its inception in 2009, the AskGamblers Casino Complaint Service has helped players recover a grand total of over $53 million of unpaid, delayed or unfairly confiscated money.

See also  Easy-Wi Fly for public schools

About AskGamblers

AskGamblers.com strives to provide current, objective, and accurate information and guide its users towards a safe gaming experience. The way we deliver our services, from the online casino, slot, and bonus reviews to our trusted Casino Complaint Service, is best described by our motto: “Get the truth. Then play.”

You may also like

Fuels: from August 1, petrol stations will be...

The Spokesperson of the Ministry of Commerce Answers...

Pay for use, car and motorcycle insurance based...

Pa decree, 3,000 hires in the draft. Stabilized...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, April 4th. Oil continues to...

Resolution 7 of 03/21/2023 – Adoption of the...

Exhaust gas fraud at Audi: Proceedings against three...

Defense, Fincantieri and Leonardo at 21% of European...

Great performance: Trump in court / New attempt:...

Tunisia: towards the realization of joint projects with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy